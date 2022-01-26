Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 3,343 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,343 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

