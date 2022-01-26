Barings LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $321.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.