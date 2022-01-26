Barings LLC Invests $554,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,895 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Shares of EA opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

