Barings LLC Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barings LLC cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

TAP opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

