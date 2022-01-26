Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

