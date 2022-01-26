Barings LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average is $211.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

