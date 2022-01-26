Barings LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

Shares of MCK opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $256.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

