Barings LLC Sells 8,120 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

