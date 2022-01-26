Barrick Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.92.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.61 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

