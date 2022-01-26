Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 3.36% of Howard Hughes worth $162,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.50. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

