Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430,165 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $228,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $4,497,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.24. 23,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,482. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.