Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $529.35 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.12% of Exelon worth $529,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 143,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.