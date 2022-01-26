Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $683.70 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,158 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $683,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,509. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

