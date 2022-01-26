Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 3,743,548 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743,548 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $113,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 27,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,300. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

