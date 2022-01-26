Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.25

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €64.25 ($73.01) and traded as high as €66.24 ($75.27). Basf shares last traded at €64.26 ($73.02), with a volume of 5,069,201 shares trading hands.

BAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.20 ($93.41).

Get Basf alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.