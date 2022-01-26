Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $59.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

