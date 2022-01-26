Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.90 Million

Brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $622.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.80 million. Belden reported sales of $498.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $616,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDC opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Belden has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

