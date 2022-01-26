BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $32.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BRBR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 784,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,609. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $964.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 436,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

