B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of B&G Foods worth $294,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 47,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.