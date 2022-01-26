Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $265.00. The stock had previously closed at $166.73, but opened at $158.27. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com shares last traded at $160.98, with a volume of 5,658 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.39.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

