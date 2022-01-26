BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.01. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 12,193 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

