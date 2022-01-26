Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $19.69 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $19.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.63 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Biogen stock opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.37. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

