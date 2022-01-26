Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.78. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 54,040 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BITF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $746.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Bitfarms by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

