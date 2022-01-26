BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Veracyte worth $297,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 181.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

