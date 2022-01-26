BlackRock Inc. Has $288.34 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015,341 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education worth $288,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATGE stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

