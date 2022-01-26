BlackRock Inc. Has $291.71 Million Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Knowles worth $291,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 2.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 8.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 578,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Knowles by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,370 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

