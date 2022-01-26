BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $282,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 231,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

