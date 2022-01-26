BlackRock Inc. Sells 269,099 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,191,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Barnes Group worth $300,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Barnes Group by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,717,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Barnes Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

