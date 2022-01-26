BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.28

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

