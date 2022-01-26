Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

