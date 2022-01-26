Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 18,036 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 348.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

