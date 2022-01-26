Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter worth $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

