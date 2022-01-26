Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,309,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $273.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.