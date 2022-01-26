Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

