Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

