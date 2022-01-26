Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,560 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

