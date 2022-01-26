Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.38.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $300.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $834.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

