B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 685 at Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 675 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.24) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.76) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.98) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 604.60 ($8.16).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME stock opened at GBX 570.60 ($7.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 589.14.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.