Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

