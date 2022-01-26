Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS.

Boeing stock traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $197.11. 627,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,753. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.90. Boeing has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

