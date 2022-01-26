Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS.
Boeing stock traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $197.11. 627,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,753. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.90. Boeing has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.
In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Boeing
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
