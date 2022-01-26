Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ryder System by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

