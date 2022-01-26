Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 1,464 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

Shares of TFX opened at $304.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

