Bokf Na Buys Shares of 19,193 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LARK opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

