Bokf Na Invests $379,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.