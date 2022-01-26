Bokf Na Invests $410,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 765,108 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $19,171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 424.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 591,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after acquiring an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.