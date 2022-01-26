Bokf Na Takes $362,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NYSE CFR opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

