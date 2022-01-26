Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Purchases £5,500 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,420.40).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Simon Stilwell purchased 200,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($29,681.60).

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Bonhill Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.21. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BONH. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

