boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.92 ($4.83).

Several research firms recently commented on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 150 ($2.02) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BOO stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103.90 ($1.40). The company had a trading volume of 8,176,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,394,984. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.11).

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,260.66).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

