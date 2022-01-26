Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,844 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $194.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.