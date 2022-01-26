Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ORIX by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 15.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

